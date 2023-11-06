New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 247,040 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 7,071 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.42% of F5 worth $36,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in F5 by 3.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,738 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in F5 by 3.2% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in F5 by 3.3% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,135 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in F5 by 1.1% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,342 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its position in F5 by 1.1% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 7,158 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FFIV. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of F5 from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of F5 from $193.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of F5 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of F5 from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of F5 from $143.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.75.

In related news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total value of $160,330.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,165 shares in the company, valued at $2,912,394.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.24, for a total transaction of $26,560.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,039,613.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total transaction of $160,330.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,165 shares in the company, valued at $2,912,394.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,849 shares of company stock worth $948,607. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $154.08 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $156.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.47. F5, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.05 and a 52 week high of $167.89. The stock has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.03.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The network technology company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.29. F5 had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The company had revenue of $707.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

