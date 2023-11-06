New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 28,228 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 25.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 140,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,228 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $36,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,998,000 after purchasing an additional 6,603 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,831 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,549,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,958 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,028,000 after purchasing an additional 10,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

Shares of CSL stock opened at $270.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 4.18. The company has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $259.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.45. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $203.65 and a 52 week high of $289.12.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.11. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $310.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $325.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Carlisle Companies

About Carlisle Companies

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.