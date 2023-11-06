New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 49,984 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 252,570 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 49,984 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.21% of PTC worth $35,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in PTC by 57.9% during the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of PTC by 34.4% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the first quarter worth about $8,553,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in PTC by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 11,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $422,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,127,972.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $422,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,127,972.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Corinna Lathan sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $112,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,083,889.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PTC shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PTC from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of PTC from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of PTC from $168.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PTC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $147.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $142.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.44 and a 12 month high of $152.09.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR.

