New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 14,152 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,152 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.09% of Hilton Worldwide worth $35,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HLT. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of HLT opened at $156.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.04 and a 200 day moving average of $147.80. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.74 and a 12 month high of $157.14.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 115.21% and a net margin of 13.13%. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 8,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.03, for a total value of $1,276,292.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 230,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,441,840.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on HLT. TD Cowen upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $148.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.71.

About Hilton Worldwide

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

