New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 45,894 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 45,894 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.34% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $31,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 20,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the first quarter valued at about $401,912,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $160.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $168.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.36.

Shares of RGA stock opened at $152.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.86. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $120.99 and a twelve month high of $157.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.08 and a 200 day moving average of $143.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 18.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.15%.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

