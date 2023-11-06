VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Stock Position Boosted by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,096,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,357 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $34,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,583,000 after purchasing an additional 10,248,110 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the fourth quarter worth $331,955,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in VICI Properties by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,912,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477,196 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in VICI Properties during the first quarter valued at about $124,241,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,073,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372,327 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VICI shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. JMP Securities lowered their price target on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.36.

VICI Properties Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE:VICI opened at $29.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.63 and a 52 week high of $35.07.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.46%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

