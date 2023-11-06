New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Holdings in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 145.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,831,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,084,700 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.10% of Coupang worth $31,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPNG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Coupang by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,182,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,922,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587,207 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Coupang by 24.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,357,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,712,000 after buying an additional 6,243,962 shares during the period. Duquesne Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coupang by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 20,283,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,374,000 after acquiring an additional 849,458 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Coupang by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 13,526,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,367,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Coupang in the 4th quarter valued at $194,784,000. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coupang

In other Coupang news, insider Tae Jung Kim sold 4,673 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $79,207.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 254,530 shares in the company, valued at $4,314,283.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 14.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on CPNG. TheStreet raised shares of Coupang from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Coupang from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Coupang from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Coupang from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coupang presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Coupang Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CPNG opened at $16.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.81 billion, a PE ratio of 69.63 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Coupang, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.66 and a 12-month high of $20.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.29.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Coupang had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Developing Offerings. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

