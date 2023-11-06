New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 855.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 845,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 757,067 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $32,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 2.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,607 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,951,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 69.7% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 229,707 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,795,000 after acquiring an additional 94,371 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 9.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 30,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil in the second quarter worth $19,941,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 28.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Trading Down 0.5 %

Murphy Oil stock opened at $45.92 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.24. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 2.40. Murphy Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $32.80 and a 52-week high of $51.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Murphy Oil Dividend Announcement

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 20.74%. The business had revenue of $814.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is currently 23.26%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP John B. Gardner sold 10,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total transaction of $429,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,490.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP John B. Gardner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total value of $429,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,490.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total value of $4,330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,499,831 shares in the company, valued at $64,942,682.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,116 shares of company stock valued at $4,810,267 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Murphy Oil in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Murphy Oil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Murphy Oil from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.82.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

