New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $33.16 Million Holdings in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 552,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,057 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.30% of RB Global worth $33,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of RB Global by 203.8% in the first quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 14,851,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $835,968,000 after buying an additional 9,962,297 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of RB Global by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,652,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $274,617,000 after acquiring an additional 747,804 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in RB Global by 1.0% in the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,350,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,868,000 after acquiring an additional 43,084 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in shares of RB Global by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,347,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $260,831,000 after purchasing an additional 838,896 shares during the period. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP raised its holdings in shares of RB Global by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 4,209,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,419,000 after buying an additional 2,060,511 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RBA shares. Raymond James upgraded RB Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of RB Global from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of RB Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on RB Global from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.25.

Shares of RB Global stock opened at $68.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.12. RB Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.72 and a 1 year high of $68.25. The company has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.89.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.17). RB Global had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that RB Global, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Megan Anne Cash sold 13,596 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total value of $839,960.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,087.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other RB Global news, Director Michael D. Sieger acquired 1,000 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.08 per share, for a total transaction of $58,080.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,330.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Megan Anne Cash sold 13,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total value of $839,960.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,087.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 6,911 shares of company stock valued at $412,150 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

