New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires Shares of 208,600 Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 208,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,815,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FERG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ferguson in the fourth quarter valued at about $610,247,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the first quarter worth about $223,405,000. Cantillon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the first quarter worth about $138,855,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Ferguson by 14.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,687,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,828,000 after acquiring an additional 968,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Ferguson by 5,893.0% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 875,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,746,000 after acquiring an additional 861,023 shares during the last quarter.

Ferguson Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FERG opened at $157.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.76. The company has a market cap of $32.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.15. Ferguson plc has a 12-month low of $108.47 and a 12-month high of $171.06.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. Ferguson had a return on equity of 41.58% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.89%.

Insider Transactions at Ferguson

In related news, CEO Kevin Michael Murphy sold 17,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total transaction of $2,961,156.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,442,158.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Richard Winckler sold 1,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total value of $300,266.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,251.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Michael Murphy sold 17,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total value of $2,961,156.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,442,158.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,703 shares of company stock valued at $4,563,008. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James started coverage on Ferguson in a research note on Friday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Ferguson from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,142.63.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Featured Stories

