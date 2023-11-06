Mirabella Financial Services LLP Buys New Shares in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,900 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AAL. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,631,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 190.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 79,608 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 52,226 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 3,527.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 650,182 shares of the airline’s stock worth $9,590,000 after acquiring an additional 632,260 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 75.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 22,453 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 9,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 693.7% in the second quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 43,700 shares in the last quarter. 58.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners downgraded American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.08.

American Airlines Group Trading Up 5.1 %

AAL stock opened at $11.98 on Monday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.86 and a 52 week high of $19.08. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.66.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The airline reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.51 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 47.30% and a net margin of 3.04%. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

American Airlines Group Profile

(Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.