Mirabella Financial Services LLP Makes New $354,000 Investment in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,135 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arch Resources by 18.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,817,571 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $215,564,000 after purchasing an additional 282,345 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,234,347 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $169,575,000 after buying an additional 28,274 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,012,223 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $120,051,000 after buying an additional 31,614 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 616,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $80,977,000 after buying an additional 57,540 shares during the period. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 15,612.6% during the 1st quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 350,739 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,108,000 after buying an additional 353,000 shares during the period. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Paul T. Demzik sold 4,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $759,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Arch Resources news, VP Paul T. Demzik sold 4,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $759,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John A. Ziegler sold 189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.21, for a total value of $29,334.69. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,302,421.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,138 shares of company stock worth $882,967. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $197.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Arch Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th.

Arch Resources Stock Down 0.5 %

ARCH stock opened at $150.60 on Monday. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.42 and a 12 month high of $175.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $151.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.98.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The energy company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.65. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 58.01% and a net margin of 25.36%. The firm had revenue of $744.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 24.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Arch Resources’s payout ratio is currently 2.43%.

Arch Resources Company Profile

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical products. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,263 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,450 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,087 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

