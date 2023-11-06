Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 72.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 200,819 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 84,497 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $33,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of DRI stock opened at $150.71 on Monday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $131.90 and a one year high of $173.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.50. The stock has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.26.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 47.87%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.83.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Darden Restaurants

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,966 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total transaction of $414,112.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,393,505.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total transaction of $414,112.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,393,505.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $151,330.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,253 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,221.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,255 shares of company stock valued at $741,016 in the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Darden Restaurants

(Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.