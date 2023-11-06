39,562 Shares in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) Purchased by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 39,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP owned approximately 0.07% of EZCORP as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 1,424.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,162,429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,997,000 after buying an additional 1,086,185 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in EZCORP during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,297,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 1,960.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 789,432 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,434,000 after purchasing an additional 751,114 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 2,291.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 525,411 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,518,000 after purchasing an additional 503,444 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of EZCORP by 431.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 518,951 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 421,276 shares during the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EZPW opened at $8.49 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.52. EZCORP, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.05 and a fifty-two week high of $10.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 4.74. The company has a market cap of $467.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.24.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EZCORP in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of EZCORP from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday.

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. It offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

