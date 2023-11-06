New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 17,637 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,637 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.09% of CrowdStrike worth $31,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.6% in the second quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 11,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.3% in the first quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.4% in the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.6% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

CRWD stock opened at $188.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $44.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -459.12, a PEG ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.25 and a 12-month high of $191.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.38.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $731.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. On average, analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total transaction of $1,733,721.58. Following the transaction, the president now owns 370,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,315,204.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $9,275,276.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,259,502.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $1,733,721.58. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 370,968 shares in the company, valued at $62,315,204.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 105,583 shares of company stock valued at $17,579,572. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CRWD shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Mizuho lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.64.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

