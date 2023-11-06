Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.36 EPS

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.36), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lazydays had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $280.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS.

Lazydays Stock Performance

Shares of LAZY opened at $6.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.46 million, a PE ratio of 105.17 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Lazydays has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $15.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LAZY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lazydays from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Lazydays from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th.

Institutional Trading of Lazydays

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAZY. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Lazydays in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Lazydays in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lazydays by 130.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lazydays during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Lazydays during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Lazydays Company Profile

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreational vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. The company provides RV sales, RV-repair and services, financing and insurance products, third-party protection plans, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. It also operates the Lazydays RV resort at Tampa, Florida.

