Accuray (ARAY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Free Report) will be announcing its 09/30/2023 earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $118.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.50 million. Accuray had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 17.80%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts expect Accuray to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Accuray Trading Up 6.9 %

NASDAQ:ARAY opened at $2.80 on Monday. Accuray has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $4.30. The stock has a market cap of $270.45 million, a P/E ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Accuray in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Accuray in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Accuray

In other news, President Suzanne C. Winter sold 17,119 shares of Accuray stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total value of $44,851.78. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,474,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,864,379.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, President Suzanne C. Winter sold 38,338 shares of Accuray stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.57, for a total value of $98,528.66. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,436,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,692,103.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Suzanne C. Winter sold 17,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total transaction of $44,851.78. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,474,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,864,379.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,334 shares of company stock valued at $220,791 in the last three months. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARAY. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accuray during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Accuray by 251.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,969 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accuray during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accuray during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Accuray in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 69.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Accuray

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, China, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. It offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of primary and metastatic tumors outside the brain, including tumors on or near the spine and in the breast, kidney, liver, lung, pancreas, and prostate.

