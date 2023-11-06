Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.57 EPS

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.57), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $333.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.80 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 13.48% and a negative return on equity of 2.34%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of HR stock opened at $14.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.39 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.76. Healthcare Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.93 and a fifty-two week high of $22.35.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -269.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HR. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Knox Singleton purchased 31,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.11 per share, for a total transaction of $538,965.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 50,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,458.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HR. Allstate Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $240,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $195,000.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2023, the Company was invested in over 700 real estate properties totaling more than 40 million square feet and provided leasing and property management services to over 35 million square feet nationwide.

