West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th.

West Bancorporation has raised its dividend by an average of 6.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. West Bancorporation has a payout ratio of 76.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall.

Shares of West Bancorporation stock opened at $17.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.91. West Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $15.04 and a fifty-two week high of $25.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.79 and a 200 day moving average of $17.67.

WTBA has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut West Bancorporation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on West Bancorporation from $19.00 to $21.50 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on West Bancorporation in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 938.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 253.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 60.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 68.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in West Bancorporation by 193.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,866 shares in the last quarter. 43.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers deposit services, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

