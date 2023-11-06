Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Declares $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the bank on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th.
Sandy Spring Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a payout ratio of 58.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Sandy Spring Bancorp to earn $2.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.4%.
Sandy Spring Bancorp Price Performance
NASDAQ SASR opened at $22.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.93. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.27 and a 52 week high of $36.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.38.
Institutional Trading of Sandy Spring Bancorp
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have commented on SASR. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson cut Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.25.
Read Our Latest Report on Sandy Spring Bancorp
About Sandy Spring Bancorp
Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in Central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington, DC It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Investment Management.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Sandy Spring Bancorp
- How to Invest in Apparel Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/30 – 11/3
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Shocking uranium play that hedge funds kept hidden
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Dependable dividends: Why utility stocks are on fire
Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.