Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Declares $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the bank on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th.

Sandy Spring Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a payout ratio of 58.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Sandy Spring Bancorp to earn $2.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.4%.

NASDAQ SASR opened at $22.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.93. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.27 and a 52 week high of $36.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SASR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 290.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 4,565.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the second quarter worth $30,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 57.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 27.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SASR. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson cut Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.25.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in Central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington, DC It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Investment Management.

