U-Haul (UHAL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.76 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The transportation company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. U-Haul had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 12.70%.

U-Haul stock opened at $52.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.73 and a 200-day moving average of $57.17. U-Haul has a 1 year low of $48.07 and a 1 year high of $70.57.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U-Haul in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in U-Haul by 28,416.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 375,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,605,000 after buying an additional 374,243 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of U-Haul by 109.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 478,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,554,000 after acquiring an additional 250,046 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of U-Haul during the fourth quarter worth $10,241,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in U-Haul by 1,551.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 126,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after acquiring an additional 119,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in U-Haul by 286.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 158,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,788,000 after purchasing an additional 117,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

U-Haul Holding Company operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

