Fossil Group (FOSL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 8th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fossil Group had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter.
Fossil Group Price Performance
FOSL opened at $1.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $94.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.18. Fossil Group has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $6.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.32.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fossil Group
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Fossil Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Fossil Group
About Fossil Group
Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Fossil Group
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/30 – 11/3
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Shocking uranium play that hedge funds kept hidden
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Dependable dividends: Why utility stocks are on fire
Receive News & Ratings for Fossil Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fossil Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.