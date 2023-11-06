Fossil Group (FOSL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 8th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fossil Group had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter.

Get Fossil Group alerts:

Fossil Group Price Performance

FOSL opened at $1.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $94.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.18. Fossil Group has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $6.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fossil Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in Fossil Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Fossil Group by 79.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,139 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Fossil Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Fossil Group in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Fossil Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 52.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Fossil Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Fossil Group

About Fossil Group

(Get Free Report)

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fossil Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fossil Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.