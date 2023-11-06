B&G Foods (BGS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 8th. Analysts expect B&G Foods to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $469.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.03 million. B&G Foods had a negative net margin of 1.00% and a positive return on equity of 9.43%. On average, analysts expect B&G Foods to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
B&G Foods Trading Up 4.3 %
Shares of BGS opened at $9.01 on Monday. B&G Foods has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $16.68. The firm has a market cap of $651.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.07 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 3.96.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BGS. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in B&G Foods in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in B&G Foods in the first quarter worth $192,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in B&G Foods in the fourth quarter worth $187,000. Finally, NCM Capital Management LLC lifted its position in B&G Foods by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 15,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 4,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.15% of the company’s stock.
B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, cookies and crackers, corn starch, nut clusters, and other specialty products.
