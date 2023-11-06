Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) to Issue $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th.

Employers has increased its dividend by an average of 5.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Employers has a payout ratio of 31.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Employers to earn $3.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.1%.

NYSE:EIG opened at $38.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $998.75 million, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.67. Employers has a 12-month low of $35.43 and a 12-month high of $46.73.

Employers ( NYSE:EIG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. Employers had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $203.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Employers’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Employers will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its position in shares of Employers by 1.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 17,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Employers by 7.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Employers by 5.5% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Employers by 4.2% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Employers by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 17,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Employers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands.

