Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.35-4.55 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.13 billion.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KOP shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Koppers in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Koppers in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Koppers in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Shares of KOP opened at $37.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Koppers has a 12 month low of $24.92 and a 12 month high of $41.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.22 and its 200-day moving average is $35.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $791.18 million, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.84.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $550.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.75 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Koppers will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

In other news, CEO M Leroy Ball sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total value of $77,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 298,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,535,361.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Koppers news, CEO M Leroy Ball sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total value of $77,180.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 298,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,535,361.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Leslie S. Hyde sold 10,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.48, for a total value of $423,096.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,625.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,803 shares of company stock worth $594,317 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KOP. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Koppers by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,474,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $95,605,000 after purchasing an additional 19,214 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Koppers by 9.4% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,126,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,528,000 after buying an additional 181,916 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Koppers by 8.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 974,874 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,090,000 after buying an additional 72,360 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Koppers by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 750,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,991,000 after acquiring an additional 17,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Koppers by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 414,730 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,414,000 after acquiring an additional 63,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).The RUPS segment procures and treats crossties, switch ties, and various types of lumber used for railroad bridges and crossings.

