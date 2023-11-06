Marchex (MCHX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 8th. Analysts expect Marchex to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. Marchex had a negative net margin of 24.59% and a negative return on equity of 22.30%. The firm had revenue of $12.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 million. On average, analysts expect Marchex to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Marchex Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MCHX opened at $1.46 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.43 and a 200-day moving average of $1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. Marchex has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $2.21. The firm has a market cap of $63.29 million, a PE ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 2.15.
Institutional Trading of Marchex
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marchex in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Marchex Company Profile
Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.
