Vicarious Surgical (RBOT) to Release Earnings on Monday

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vicarious Surgical Price Performance

Vicarious Surgical stock opened at $0.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $50.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.39. Vicarious Surgical has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $3.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.63 and its 200-day moving average is $1.40.

Get Vicarious Surgical alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RBOT. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 541.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 12,527 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Vicarious Surgical in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 1,758.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 19,745 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.16% of the company’s stock.

About Vicarious Surgical

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vicarious Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicarious Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.