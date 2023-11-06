Vicarious Surgical (RBOT) to Release Earnings on Monday

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Vicarious Surgical Price Performance
Vicarious Surgical stock opened at $0.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $50.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.39. Vicarious Surgical has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $3.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.63 and its 200-day moving average is $1.40.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RBOT. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 541.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 12,527 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Vicarious Surgical in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 1,758.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 19,745 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.16% of the company’s stock.
About Vicarious Surgical
Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
