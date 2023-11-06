Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Issues Earnings Results

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 0.97%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Owens & Minor updated its FY23 guidance to $1.30-1.40 EPS.
NYSE OMI opened at $19.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.16, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Owens & Minor has a 12-month low of $11.79 and a 12-month high of $22.86.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OMI. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Owens & Minor by 581.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 13,310 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Owens & Minor by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Owens & Minor by 241.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 11.7% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.
Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.
