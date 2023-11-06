Cadre (CDRE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 8th. Analysts expect Cadre to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Cadre has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $121.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.92 million. Cadre had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Cadre to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cadre alerts:

Cadre Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of CDRE opened at $28.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.71. Cadre has a fifty-two week low of $16.58 and a fifty-two week high of $31.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67 and a beta of 1.40.

Cadre Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. Cadre’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.03%.

CDRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on Cadre from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Cadre from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.43.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Cadre

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadre

In other news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 14,000 shares of Cadre stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total value of $364,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 77,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,016,436.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cadre news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total value of $364,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,016,436.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Brad Williams sold 6,976 shares of Cadre stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $174,888.32. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 118,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,976,410.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,611 shares of company stock valued at $961,461 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDRE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Cadre by 115.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 10,349 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cadre by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,515,000 after buying an additional 37,547 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cadre by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 263,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Cadre during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cadre during the first quarter worth about $412,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Cadre Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cadre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.