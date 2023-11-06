Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th.

Univest Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Univest Financial has a payout ratio of 41.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Univest Financial to earn $1.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.3%.

Univest Financial stock opened at $18.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.35. Univest Financial has a 52-week low of $16.10 and a 52-week high of $29.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $539.89 million, a P/E ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.90.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Univest Financial by 112.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Univest Financial by 38.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Univest Financial by 101.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Univest Financial by 333.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Univest Financial by 22.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on UVSP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Univest Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Univest Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Univest Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Univest Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

