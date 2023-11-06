ATS (ATS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ATS (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter.

ATS (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. ATS had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $561.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.03 million. On average, analysts expect ATS to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ATS alerts:

ATS Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of ATS opened at $34.40 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.47. ATS has a 52-week low of $30.90 and a 52-week high of $48.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATS. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ATS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in ATS in the second quarter valued at $52,129,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of ATS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $804,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ATS during the 2nd quarter worth about $20,311,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of ATS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,218,000. 75.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ATS shares. TheStreet lowered shares of ATS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of ATS in a research report on Monday, September 25th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ATS

ATS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ATS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.