United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.48

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of 1.48 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th.

United Rentals has a dividend payout ratio of 13.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect United Rentals to earn $43.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.7%.

NYSE URI opened at $451.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. United Rentals has a 1-year low of $316.59 and a 1-year high of $492.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $441.69 and a 200-day moving average of $420.21. The company has a market cap of $30.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.82.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.32 by $0.41. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 37.00%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Rentals will post 40.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 14,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total transaction of $6,728,397.39. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,379 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,747.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in URI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 7,691.1% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth about $560,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on URI shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $458.00 to $527.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $490.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $455.25.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

