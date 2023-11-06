Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (AESI) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 8th

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) announced a None dividend on Monday, October 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, November 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This is a boost from Atlas Energy Solutions’s previous None dividend of $0.15.

Atlas Energy Solutions has a dividend payout ratio of 18.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Atlas Energy Solutions to earn $3.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.9%.

Shares of NYSE:AESI opened at $18.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.22. Atlas Energy Solutions has a 52-week low of $15.06 and a 52-week high of $24.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.44.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AESI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Atlas Energy Solutions from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on Atlas Energy Solutions from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Atlas Energy Solutions from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.90.

In other Atlas Energy Solutions news, major shareholder Richard W. Schmidt sold 8,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $179,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,658,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,409,849.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Atlas Energy Solutions news, major shareholder Richard W. Schmidt sold 8,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $179,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,658,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,409,849.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Richard W. Schmidt sold 16,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $341,177.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,703,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,787,083.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,582 shares of company stock valued at $1,110,984 in the last quarter. Insiders own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 526.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc provides proppant and logistics services to the oil and natural gas industry within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Austin, Texas.

