Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Free Report) (TSE:EFR) released its earnings results on Friday. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04, reports. Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 278.29%. The business had revenue of $10.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 million.

Energy Fuels Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSEAMERICAN UUUU opened at $7.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.66. Energy Fuels has a fifty-two week low of $4.85 and a fifty-two week high of $9.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UUUU shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Energy Fuels from $9.75 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Energy Fuels from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Fuels

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UUUU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 13,083 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Energy Fuels by 187.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,484,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,581,000 after buying an additional 967,543 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Energy Fuels by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Energy Fuels by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 489,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after buying an additional 36,152 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 74,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 21,383 shares during the last quarter. 40.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, processing, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium, vanadium, and rare earth elements. It also targets heavy mineral sands, including ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project located in Wyoming, White Mesa Mill located in Utah, the Pinyon Plain project located in Arizona, the Roca Honda project located in Central New Mexico, the Sheep Mountain project located in Wyoming, the Bullfrog project located in Utah, and the La Sal project located in La Sal West and La Sal East.

