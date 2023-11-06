Caesarstone (CSTE) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The construction company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.61). Caesarstone had a negative return on equity of 7.49% and a negative net margin of 20.60%. The company had revenue of $143.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.43 million. On average, analysts expect Caesarstone to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Caesarstone Stock Up 4.9 %
NASDAQ:CSTE opened at $4.08 on Monday. Caesarstone has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $8.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.50.
A number of brokerages recently commented on CSTE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Caesarstone in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Caesarstone from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th.
Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz and other materials under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as indoor and outdoor kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling and residential construction end markets.
