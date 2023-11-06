Caesarstone (CSTE) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The construction company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.61). Caesarstone had a negative return on equity of 7.49% and a negative net margin of 20.60%. The company had revenue of $143.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.43 million. On average, analysts expect Caesarstone to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Caesarstone Stock Up 4.9 %

NASDAQ:CSTE opened at $4.08 on Monday. Caesarstone has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $8.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.50.

Institutional Trading of Caesarstone

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RBF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Caesarstone by 108.7% in the first quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 298,718 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 155,558 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Caesarstone by 266.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 143,965 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 104,653 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 798.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 104,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 92,926 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Caesarstone by 217.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 60,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Caesarstone by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,340,545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,479,000 after purchasing an additional 53,931 shares during the period. 34.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CSTE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Caesarstone in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Caesarstone from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Caesarstone Company Profile

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz and other materials under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as indoor and outdoor kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling and residential construction end markets.

