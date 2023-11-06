Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,746 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the second quarter worth about $30,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 144.8% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 142 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Insider Activity at Vulcan Materials

In related news, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.92, for a total transaction of $97,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vulcan Materials Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE VMC opened at $207.78 on Monday. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $159.76 and a 12 month high of $229.75. The stock has a market cap of $27.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $208.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.10. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VMC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $212.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $227.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.21.

View Our Latest Stock Report on VMC

About Vulcan Materials

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.