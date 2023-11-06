Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 712 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 218.9% in the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,920.2% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 497,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 280.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPAB opened at $24.34 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.98. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.68 and a twelve month high of $26.18.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

