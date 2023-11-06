Parallel Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 13,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 17,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JNK opened at $91.24 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.08. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $87.79 and a 12-month high of $94.83.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.