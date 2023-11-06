Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Stock Position Raised by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,419 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KMI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 102,208.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,070,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $742,555,000 after buying an additional 41,030,376 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,352.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,803,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $665,401,000 after buying an additional 34,269,435 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,548,563 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $496,984,000 after buying an additional 217,889 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.6% during the first quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 26,311,549 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $460,715,000 after acquiring an additional 424,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,573,449 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $408,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846,231 shares in the last quarter. 62.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KMI shares. Barclays cut their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.38.

KMI stock opened at $16.87 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.81 and its 200-day moving average is $16.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.97. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $19.35.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 102.73%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

