HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $271,000 Stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC reduced its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,138 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the second quarter worth $29,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the first quarter worth about $110,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the first quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2,786.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 9,751 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust stock opened at $15.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.94 and its 200-day moving average is $15.13. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a one year low of $12.82 and a one year high of $16.10.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

