HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 5,184 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lowered its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,184 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $49.84 on Monday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $53.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.72. The company has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

