iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Purchased by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. City State Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 249.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $56.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $51.13 and a 1 year high of $62.47.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

