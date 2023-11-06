Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 54.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,722 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in KBR were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of KBR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,701,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of KBR by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 278,478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,330,000 after acquiring an additional 7,643 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of KBR by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 400,865 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,068,000 after acquiring an additional 5,430 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of KBR by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,987,624 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $129,315,000 after acquiring an additional 6,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KBR by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 261,804 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,412,000 after acquiring an additional 5,589 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on KBR. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on KBR from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on KBR from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on KBR from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. TheStreet downgraded KBR from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on KBR from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.71.

KBR Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of KBR opened at $50.74 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of -54.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11. KBR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.70 and a fifty-two week high of $65.87.

KBR Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -58.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KBR

In other KBR news, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total value of $1,213,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,518,590.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Featured Articles

