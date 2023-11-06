Parallel Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BMRN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 225.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 11,672 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMRN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, September 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.43.

NASDAQ BMRN opened at $79.59 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.75. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $76.02 and a one year high of $117.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 4.94. The company has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.36 and a beta of 0.37.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.42, for a total value of $983,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,212,365.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.42, for a total value of $983,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,212,365.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,472,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,518,780 in the last three months. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

