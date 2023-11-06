Parallel Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (BATS:VFMV)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (BATS:VFMV – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VFMV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth about $49,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth about $126,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 1,031.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 409.1% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period.

Shares of VFMV opened at $98.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a $0.4191 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st.

The Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (VFMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility index. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation with lower volatility relative to the broad U.S. equity market. VFMV was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

