American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Acquired by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AWK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in American Water Works by 98,401.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,079,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $582,408,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075,777 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth about $308,215,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth about $281,724,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in American Water Works by 64,405.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,838,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in American Water Works by 5,072.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,014,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $148,652,000 after purchasing an additional 995,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Water Works in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Guggenheim lowered their price target on American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $130.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.13. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.25 and a 1 year high of $162.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.75.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 22.26%. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a $0.7075 dividend. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 58.71%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

