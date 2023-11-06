iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,635 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 20,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Aire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 31,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $56.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.18 and its 200-day moving average is $58.50. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $51.13 and a 1 year high of $62.47. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

