Parallel Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 2,861.1% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 533 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.63.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Stock Up 4.0 %

NYSE KKR opened at $61.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.52 and its 200 day moving average is $57.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. has a 12 month low of $45.03 and a 12 month high of $64.77. The stock has a market cap of $52.40 billion, a PE ratio of 47.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.50.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.23. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1021.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $552,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,570,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,416,549.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.

(Free Report)

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

