HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Reduces Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,250 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,852,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,351,000 after buying an additional 649,553 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,878,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,257,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,435,000 after buying an additional 58,031 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 413.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 557,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,757,000 after buying an additional 448,884 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 497,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,821,000 after buying an additional 174,841 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of RPV opened at $73.32 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 1-year low of $67.69 and a 1-year high of $90.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.17.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

