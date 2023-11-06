Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Position Lowered by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Free Report) by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,718 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Tecnoglass were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TGLS. Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Tecnoglass in the second quarter worth about $252,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tecnoglass in the second quarter worth about $923,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tecnoglass by 72.5% in the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,166,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,254,000 after buying an additional 490,200 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the second quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the second quarter worth about $315,000. Institutional investors own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tecnoglass in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

TGLS stock opened at $34.26 on Monday. Tecnoglass Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.70 and a 52 week high of $54.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.14. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 53.20% and a net margin of 24.07%. The company had revenue of $225.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is currently 8.47%.

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, markets, and installs architectural systems for the commercial and residential construction industries in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

